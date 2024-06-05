Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys Shares of 11,857 VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLTR. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

FLTR opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.34. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $25.52.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

