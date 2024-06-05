Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 38,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 236.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 229.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.82.

Insider Activity

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

ROP opened at $543.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $534.58 and a 200-day moving average of $539.60. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $447.95 and a 52 week high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

