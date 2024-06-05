Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $207,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 29,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 130.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VNQ opened at $83.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.21.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

