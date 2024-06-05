Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CARR opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $42.89 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day moving average of $57.42.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carrier Global news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050 over the last 90 days. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CARR. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.71.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

