Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $360,000 Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 127.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,743 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in V.F. by 2,835.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Price Performance

VFC opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is -14.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on VFC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on V.F. from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.06.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

