Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $394,000 Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,317 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,627,000 after buying an additional 21,280 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 98,980.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,377,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,811,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total transaction of $4,779,608.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,244,330.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total value of $4,779,608.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares in the company, valued at $118,244,330.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,366 shares of company stock worth $24,750,755. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price target (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.87.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CI opened at $337.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $253.95 and a 12-month high of $365.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

