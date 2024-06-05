Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 66.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 283.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in ONEOK by 605.1% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ONEOK from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.58.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OKE stock opened at $79.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.37 and a fifty-two week high of $83.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

