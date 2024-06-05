Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 88.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 245.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 40,202 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ameren by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,007,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 264,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 120,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,519,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,890,000 after acquiring an additional 38,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,410.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $73.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.40 and a 200 day moving average of $72.85. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $88.72. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AEE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays raised Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.70.

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

