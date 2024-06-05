Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 268.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in BCE were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in BCE by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 239.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 35.7% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCE. Argus cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. CIBC raised BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $34.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.81. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $46.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. BCE had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.738 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 204.86%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

