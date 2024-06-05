Jones Financial Companies Lllp Invests $320,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,490,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,843 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,991,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,556,000 after acquiring an additional 507,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,452,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,827,000 after acquiring an additional 460,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VCSH opened at $77.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.96.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.258 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.