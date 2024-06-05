Jones Financial Companies Lllp Makes New $404,000 Investment in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 71,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 32,791 shares in the last quarter. Solano Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Solano Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,052,000 after acquiring an additional 8,631 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,182,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 38,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $83.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2247 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.