Jones Financial Companies Lllp Makes New Investment in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGGO. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 59,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 13,175 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $623,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 101,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

CGGO stock opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.23. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

