Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases New Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 190.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 21,711 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,122,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 284.2% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FDIS opened at $78.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $64.12 and a twelve month high of $82.82.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

