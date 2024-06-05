Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Tlwm increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 35,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SPDW opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $36.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.47.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.