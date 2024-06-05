Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases New Shares in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Separately, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

DBEU opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.28. The company has a market capitalization of $552.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.57. Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $42.69.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

