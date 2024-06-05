Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 406.1% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 126,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,407,000 after buying an additional 101,348 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 433,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,627.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 62,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 329.0% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 13,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Macquarie increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of OMC stock opened at $91.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

