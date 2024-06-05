Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.20. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

