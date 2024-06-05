Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 135.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after buying an additional 1,573,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $2,558,598,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,749,712,000 after buying an additional 96,938 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,006,483,000 after buying an additional 78,298 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.3% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,783,694 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,051,123,000 after buying an additional 139,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $631.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $272.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $610.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $559.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $664.25.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,994 shares of company stock valued at $42,036,266 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. CICC Research began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.00.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

