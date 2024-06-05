Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 1,781.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $66,271,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 511.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 299,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,968,000 after purchasing an additional 250,820 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,870,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,639,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,801,000 after purchasing an additional 109,357 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITA opened at $136.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.