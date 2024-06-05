Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 764 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,346,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,323 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,236,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,428 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,505,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,796,000 after purchasing an additional 327,321 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,528,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,674,000 after purchasing an additional 883,161 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,103,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,590,000 after purchasing an additional 213,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.05.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $53.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.93. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 81.01%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

