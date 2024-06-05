Jones Financial Companies Lllp Takes $292,000 Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,149,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,326.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after buying an additional 1,607,982 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,444,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,541,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,174,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $99.05 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $99.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.77.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

