Jones Financial Companies Lllp Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWB. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,868,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,044,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,814,000 after purchasing an additional 150,604 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,102,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,033,000. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1,307.2% during the fourth quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 80,092 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of CWB opened at $71.58 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $64.56 and a 1 year high of $73.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.21.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.