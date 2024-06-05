Jones Financial Companies Lllp Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

VGK opened at $69.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.53 and its 200 day moving average is $65.25.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

