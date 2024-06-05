JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Price Down 0.6%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $200.95 and last traded at $201.38. Approximately 1,564,902 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 9,195,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.08. The company has a market cap of $571.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,399 shares of company stock worth $46,713,667 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

