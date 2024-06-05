Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,363 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,424.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $205,868.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,187,078.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,803. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

NYSE:JNPR opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.47. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.54%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

