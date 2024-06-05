KBC Group NV Acquires 2,308 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of O. American National Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE O opened at $54.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.25. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

