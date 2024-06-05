KBC Group NV Acquires 91,009 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 80.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,009 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.13% of Darling Ingredients worth $10,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,755,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,256,000 after acquiring an additional 446,483 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,858,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,399,000 after buying an additional 378,304 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,204,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,257,000 after buying an additional 272,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $94,650,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,492,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,369,000 after buying an additional 208,584 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.40. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

