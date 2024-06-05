KBC Group NV Buys 117,879 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 122.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,879 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $8,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,840,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $561,274,000 after purchasing an additional 265,583 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,084,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $192,312,000 after purchasing an additional 62,468 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,358,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,835,000 after purchasing an additional 186,627 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,415,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,325,000 after purchasing an additional 455,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,952,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,647,000 after purchasing an additional 166,584 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ali John Mirshekari acquired 73,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,864,776.29. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,776.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

ST stock opened at $40.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.10. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $47.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.06, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -436.32%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

