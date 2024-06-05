KBC Group NV Buys 121,287 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 586,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,287 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $8,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BE. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 28,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $362,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,530.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 40,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $478,536.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,742,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,717,977.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $362,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,530.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,291 shares of company stock worth $1,457,413. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of BE opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $18.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.13.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.06 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Stories

