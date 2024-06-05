KBC Group NV Buys 1,984 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 276,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $9,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KDP. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth $1,120,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth $5,140,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $840,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,082.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $273,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $429,597.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $840,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,082.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,124,998 shares of company stock worth $1,391,207,253. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of KDP opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.83. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.