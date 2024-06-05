KBC Group NV Cuts Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,634 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,165 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $10,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 27.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in HubSpot by 552.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 241,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,792,000 after purchasing an additional 204,241 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 5.2% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.5% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total value of $2,427,199.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,197,317.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock worth $12,845,623. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $608.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $624.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $592.36. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.23 and a 52-week high of $693.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of -229.78 and a beta of 1.57.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

