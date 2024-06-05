KBC Group NV Cuts Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 27,217 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $10,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $148.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.57 and its 200 day moving average is $140.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $152.79.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.