KBC Group NV Has $10.37 Million Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

KBC Group NV increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 202.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 507,925 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 340,060 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.10% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $10,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,937,000. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $1,254,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 228,113 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 45,612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $10,210,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,759,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,242,331.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 60,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,759,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,242,331.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average is $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.90. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the mining company to buy up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.64.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

