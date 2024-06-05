KBC Group NV Has $11.11 Million Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 625,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,098 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $11,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,322,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,592,000 after purchasing an additional 233,438 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Vipshop by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 996,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after buying an additional 87,252 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Vipshop by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 430,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after buying an additional 137,300 shares during the period. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,498,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,218,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,640,000 after acquiring an additional 60,411 shares during the period. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

VIPS stock opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.52. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.39.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

