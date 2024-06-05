KBC Group NV Has $238.76 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,709,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,773 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.8% of KBC Group NV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $238,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 33.7% in the third quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 109.4% during the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 248,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,526,000 after purchasing an additional 129,844 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $173.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.35 and a 52-week high of $178.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,204,902 over the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

