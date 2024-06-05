KBC Group NV Has $8.20 Million Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 31,569 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.10% of Lear worth $8,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Lear by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Lear by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lear by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Lear by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lear news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lear

Lear Price Performance

Shares of LEA opened at $124.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $157.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Lear’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

About Lear

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.