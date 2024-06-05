KBC Group NV Has $8.32 Million Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,086 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Snap were worth $8,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 2,580.4% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Snap by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Snap by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Snap from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Snap from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.79.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $14,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 59,894,865 shares in the company, valued at $854,699,723.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 2,442 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $26,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 493,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,423,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $14,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 59,894,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,699,723.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,527,669 shares of company stock worth $21,532,240 over the last quarter.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

