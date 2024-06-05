KBC Group NV Has $8.82 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,425 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $8,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in Carrier Global by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $2,081,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Carrier Global by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 98,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after buying an additional 14,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $1,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day moving average of $57.42. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $42.89 and a one year high of $66.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

