KBC Group NV Has $9.44 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $2,115,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,083,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,836 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 486,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 20,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $207.23 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.42. The stock has a market cap of $134.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.38.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

