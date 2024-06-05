KBC Group NV Increases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,196 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 922,331 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $240,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,061 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank increased its position in shares of Boeing by 331.0% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 862 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 14,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock opened at $188.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.36. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.