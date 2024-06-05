KBC Group NV Increases Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 226.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,666 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $9,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on APO shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.62.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE APO opened at $113.86 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.66 and a fifty-two week high of $119.55. The stock has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.28 and a 200-day moving average of $104.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.463 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

