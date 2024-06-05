KBC Group NV Increases Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

KBC Group NV raised its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,733 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $11,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,386,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,487,000 after purchasing an additional 19,718 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 107,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $78.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.70, a PEG ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.72. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

