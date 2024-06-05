KBC Group NV Lowers Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 353,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,244 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Exelon were worth $12,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Exelon by 247.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $37.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $43.53. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.52.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. On average, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Exelon

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.