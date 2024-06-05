KBC Group NV Purchases 107,868 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

KBC Group NV grew its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,249 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,868 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $9,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 443.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. StockNews.com raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,883.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,287 shares of company stock worth $1,930,704 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE HAL opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.93.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

