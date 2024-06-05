KBC Group NV Purchases 116,017 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 598,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,017 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $10,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 932,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 108,971 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,562,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,534,000 after acquiring an additional 232,150 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,024,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,272,000 after acquiring an additional 36,793 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $20.07.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

