KBC Group NV Raises Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 121.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 241,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 132,057 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $9,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 831.1% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 12,283 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 186,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 24,603 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.1% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 38,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.85.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,176,206.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,451 shares in the company, valued at $6,911,295.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,176,206.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,451 shares in the company, valued at $6,911,295.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,879,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 5.14%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

