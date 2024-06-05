KBC Group NV Raises Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,950 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.05% of AerCap worth $8,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in AerCap by 9.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,028,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,459 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,090,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,236 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,128,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,708,000 after acquiring an additional 215,460 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,069,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,438,000 after acquiring an additional 211,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 2,872,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $92.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.92. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $94.30.

AerCap Announces Dividend

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.88.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Stories

