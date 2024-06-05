KBC Group NV Reduces Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,333 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $9,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $52.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $61.22. The stock has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.32.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

