KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,458 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 924,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,979,000 after acquiring an additional 22,937 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 30,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 46,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $106.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

