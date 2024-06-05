KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,823 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $12,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 215.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $93.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $98.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ED shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.46.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

